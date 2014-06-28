Here's The Full World Cup Schedule For The Knockout Stage

The bracket for the 2014 World Cup knockout stage is set.
It starts Saturday, June 28 and continues until the final on Sunday, July 13. The U.S. starts its campaign Tuesday at 4 p.m. eastern against Belgium.
Here’s the World Cup Round of 16 bracket. The full schedule with dates, start times, and TV listings is below:
The full schedule (all times eastern).
Round of 16
Saturday, June 28
- Brazil vs. Chile (12 p.m., ABC)
- Colombia vs. Uruguay (4 p.m., ABC)
Sunday, June 29
- Netherlands vs. Mexico (12 p.m., ESPN)
- Costa Rica vs. Greece (4 p.m., ESPN)
Monday, June 30
- France vs. Nigeria (12 p.m., ESPN)
- Germany vs. Algeria (4 p.m., ESPN)
Tuesday, July 1
- Argentina vs. Switzerland (12 p.m., ESPN)
- USA vs. Belgium (4 p.m., ESPN)
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 4
- France/Nigeria winner vs. Germany/Algeria winner (12 p.m., ESPN2)
- Brazil/Chile winner vs. Colombia/Uruguay winner (4 p.m., ESPN)
Saturday, July 5
- USA/Belgium winner vs. Argentina/Switzerland winner (12 p.m., ABC)
- Costa Rica/Greece winner vs. Netherlands/Mexico winner (4 p.m., ESPN)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 8
- Brazil/Chile/Colombia/Uruguay vs. France/Nigeria/Germany Algeria (4 p.m., ESPN)
Wednesday, July 9
- Netherlands/Mexico/Costa Rica/Greece vs. Argentina/Switzerland/USA/Belgium (4 p.m., ESPN)
Third-place match: Saturday, July 12 (4 p.m., ESPN)
Final: Sunday, July 13 (3 p.m., ABC)
