Here's The Full World Cup Schedule For The Knockout Stage

The bracket for the 2014 World Cup knockout stage is set.

It starts Saturday, June 28 and continues until the final on Sunday, July 13. The U.S. starts its campaign Tuesday at 4 p.m. eastern against Belgium.

Here’s the World Cup Round of 16 bracket. The full schedule with dates, start times, and TV listings is below:

The full schedule (all times eastern).

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

Brazil vs. Chile (12 p.m., ABC)

Colombia vs. Uruguay (4 p.m., ABC)

Sunday, June 29

Netherlands vs. Mexico (12 p.m., ESPN)

Costa Rica vs. Greece (4 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, June 30

France vs. Nigeria (12 p.m., ESPN)

Germany vs. Algeria (4 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, July 1

Argentina vs. Switzerland (12 p.m., ESPN)

USA vs. Belgium (4 p.m., ESPN)

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

France/Nigeria winner vs. Germany/Algeria winner (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Brazil/Chile winner vs. Colombia/Uruguay winner (4 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, July 5

USA/Belgium winner vs. Argentina/Switzerland winner (12 p.m., ABC)

Costa Rica/Greece winner vs. Netherlands/Mexico winner (4 p.m., ESPN)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

Brazil/Chile/Colombia/Uruguay vs. France/Nigeria/Germany Algeria (4 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, July 9

Netherlands/Mexico/Costa Rica/Greece vs. Argentina/Switzerland/USA/Belgium (4 p.m., ESPN)

Third-place match: Saturday, July 12 (4 p.m., ESPN)

Final: Sunday, July 13 (3 p.m., ABC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.