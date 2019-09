Here's The Full World Cup Schedule For The Group Stage

The 2014 World Cup starts Thursday June 12 when the host Brazil takes on Croatia.

Starting Friday, there will be at least three World Cup games every day for 14-straight days. The start times — 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. eastern time — are more conducive to watching live in the United States than they were in previous World Cups.

Here’s a full, day-by-day schedule, with the must-watch game of each day in bold. If you’re at work, all the games will be streaming live on WatchESPN.com:

Thursday, June 12

Brazil vs. Croatia (Group A) — 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 13

Mexico vs. Cameroon (Group A) — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Spain vs. Netherlands (Group B) — 3 p.m., ESPN

Chile vs. Australia (Group B) — 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, June 14

Colombia vs. Greece (Group C) — 12 p.m., ABC

Uruguay vs. Costa Rica (Group D) — 3 p.m., ABC

England vs. Italy (Group D) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Ivory Coast vs. Japan (Group C) — 9 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 15

Switzerland vs. Ecuador (Group E) — 12 p.m., ABC

France vs. Honduras (Group E) — 3 p.m., ABC

Argentina vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Group F) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 16

Germany vs. Portugal (Group G) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Iran vs. Nigeria (Group F) — 3 p.m., ESPN

USA vs. Ghana (Group G) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 17

Belgium vs. Algeria (Group H) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Brazil vs. Mexico (Group A) — 3 p.m., ESPN

Russia vs. South Korea (Group H) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 18

Australia vs. Netherlands (Group B) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Spain vs. Chile (Group B) — 3 p.m., ESPN

Cameroon vs. Croatia (Group A) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 19

Colombia vs. Ivory Coast (Group C) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Uruguay vs. England (Group D) — 3 p.m., ESPN

Japan vs. Greece (Group C) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 20

Italy vs. Costa Rica (Group D) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Switzerland vs. France (Group E) — 3 p.m., ESPN

Honduras vs. Ecuador (Group E) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 21

Argentina vs. Iran (Group F) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Germany vs. Ghana (Group G) — 3 p.m., ESPN

Nigeria vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Group F) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 22

Belgium vs. Russia (Group H) — 12 p.m., ABC

South Korea vs. Algeria (Group H) — 3 p.m., ABC

USA vs. Portugal (Group G) — 6 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 23

Netherlands vs. Chile (Group B) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Australia vs. Spain (Group B) — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Croatia vs. Mexico (Group A) — 4 p.m., ESPN

Cameroon vs. Brazil (Group A) — 4 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 24

Italy vs. Uruguay (Group D) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Costa Rica vs. England (Group D) — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Japan vs. Colombia (Group C) — 4 p.m., ESPN

Greece vs. Ivory Costa (Group C) — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, June 25

Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group F) — 12 p.m., ESPN

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Iran (Group F) — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Ecuador vs. France (Group E) — 4 p.m., ESPN

Honduras vs. Switzerland (Group E) — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, June 26

