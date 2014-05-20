CHART: 5 Leagues Produce Over Half Of 2014 World Cup Rosters

FIFA has released the provisional rosters for the upcoming 2014 World Cup and over half of the players compete professionally in five countries.

England leads the way, with 130 of the more than 900 players named on the provisional squads currently playing for clubs in the English football leagues.

Major League Soccer, with clubs in both the United States and Canada, has 31 players set to play in the World Cup, ranking eighth overall.

