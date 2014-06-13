Photos Of Brazilians Living In Deplorable Conditions After World Cup-Related Rent Increases

Five thousand homeless Brazilians are living in a camp near São Paulo’s World Cup stadium after rent increases forced them out of their neighborhoods.

Residents of the camp told the Associated Press in May that the World Cup is responsible for the increases.

One person whose rent doubled when the Itaquerão stadium was built told the AP:

“We are not against the World Cup. We are against how they are trying to belittle us. They are giving priority to soccer and forgetting about the families, about the Brazilian people.” “We just don’t have that kind of money. We wouldn’t have clothes. We wouldn’t have food.”

The camp is a collection of makeshift tarps and tents:

In a number of major cities the Brazilian government has instituted favela “pacification” plans to combat crime. Critics say those efforts have also adversely affected Brazil’s poorest citizens.

