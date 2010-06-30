Here's Everything You Need To Know About The World Cup's Final 8 Teams

Netherlands Team Details: The Dutch did not look perfect against Slovakia, only winning 2-1. Now there are problems amongst the players, with main striker Robin van Persie upset over being taken off in the previous game.

This is going to be the first real test of this side. Based upon their solid defensive record, we believe they'll squeak by the much fancied Brazilian team.

The Netherlands to advance.

Star Player: Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan, ITALY) was the stand out player in Inter's Champions League winning side. He is the quintessential Dutch attacking midfielder, with a mind for the most incisive and angular pass imaginable. He has two goals thus far.

JP Morgan Ranking: 4th

Goldman Sachs Ranking: 6th

Odds to win: 7/1

Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs