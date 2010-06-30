Here's Everything You Need To Know About The World Cup's Final 8 Teams

The World Cup has come down to 8 teams, and the bracket is now thoroughly prepared.
Our prediction for Argentina to take the title still holds, but check out our full predictions for the quarter final matches.
Business Insider: Argentina
JP Morgan: England
Goldman Sachs: Brazil
(Note: Goldman have not actually picked a winner, but have Brazil as their top team.)
Other Banks, via FT Alphaville:
- UBS - Brazil
- Danske Bank - Brazil
- Evolution - Brazil
Netherlands Team Details: The Dutch did not look perfect against Slovakia, only winning 2-1. Now there are problems amongst the players, with main striker Robin van Persie upset over being taken off in the previous game.
This is going to be the first real test of this side. Based upon their solid defensive record, we believe they'll squeak by the much fancied Brazilian team.
The Netherlands to advance.
Star Player: Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan, ITALY) was the stand out player in Inter's Champions League winning side. He is the quintessential Dutch attacking midfielder, with a mind for the most incisive and angular pass imaginable. He has two goals thus far.
JP Morgan Ranking: 4th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 6th
Odds to win: 7/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Brazil Team Details: Brazil showed a bit of flare against a Chilean side unwilling to defend. But they'll be up against a stodgy Dutch side that will seek to suffocate and counter attack. A somewhat limp Brazil may find their defence hard to break down.
The Netherlands to advance.
Star Player: Kaka (Real Madrid, SPAIN) is one of the world's premier play-makers, and will be at the centre of Brazil's attack. He has lacked his normal attacking verve thus far, he will need to dominate if Brazil are to advance.
JP Morgan Ranking: 1st
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 1st
Odds to win: 9/4
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Uruguay Team Details: Uruguay continued their positive pre-World Cup performance in the first round, winning group A. They scored 4 goals but, more importantly, did not allow any.
They efficiently dispatched with Korea, but allowed a goal. They should not be troubled by a weak Ghanian offence.
Uruguay to advance.
Star Player: Diego Forlan (Athletico Madrid, SPAIN) failed to make an impact Manchester United, but moved onto Spain where he has been a consistent top scorer for Madrid's other big club. He has 2 goals in the tournament.
JP Morgan Ranking: 18th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 13th
Odds to win: 14/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Ghana Team Details: Ghana surprised in the first round, overcoming the absence of Michael Essien to build three solid, steady performances. Then they went on to beat the much fancied U.S. side in extra time.
That run likely ends here, though all of Africa will be behind them.
Uruguay to advance.
Star Player: Asamoah Gyan (Rennes, France) is Ghana's only attacking threat, but has scored 3 goals in 4 games for Ghana. He may have been injured in practice today, according to ESPN.
JP Morgan Ranking: 22nd
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 17th
Odds to win: 33/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Argentina Team Details: Diego Maradona came through to lead Argentina into round 2 of the World Cup with a perfect record. Now they've impressed, beating Mexico 3 to 1.
They look the most complete team in the tournament, and their solid defence and efficient counter attack should be enough to beat Germany.
Argentina to advance.
Star Player: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, SPAIN) is the world's best player, and can play in nearly every attacking position. The diminutive striker has scored some of the most incredible goals in football history, and he's only 22.
Thus far he's underperformed goal wise, but has contributed to nearly every Argentine goal. He may need to score to get Argentina through.
JP Morgan Ranking: 5th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 5th
Odds to win: 7/2
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Germany Team Details: Germany dispatched with England easily, 4 to 1. The Germans tidy counter attacks made the English look like a pub team. They are confident coming into this one.
Germany lack the all around greatness of Argentina, but are in with a shout. This should be a close match, though Argentina are the likely winners.
Argentina to advance.
Star Player: Miroslav Klose (Bayern Munich, GERMANY) is vital to Germany's attack. He'll need to score yet again for Germany if they are to have a shot to advance.
JP Morgan Ranking: 12th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 3rd
Odds to win: 6/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Paraguay Team Details: Paraguay pulled it off in penalties against Japan.
They don't stand a chance against Spain, the best passing team in the tournament.
Spain to win.
Star Player: Roque Santa Cruz (Manchester City, ENGLAND) is, when healthy, an incredible attacking talent. He has yet to play to full capacity in the tournament, but will be needed if Paraguay are to have any chance of advancing.
JP Morgan Ranking: 26th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 19th
Odds to win: 40/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Spain Team Details: Spain are the tournament's favourite, after winning the European Championship in 2008. They have not performed well enough to live up to that moniker thus far, but have improved over the last few games.
Spain knocked out Portugal on a wonderful passing play. Look for them to take advantage of Paraguay's weakness, and pass around them to success.
Spain to win.
Star Player: Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona, SPAIN) is the world's best passing talent. His vision will continue to be at the core of Spain's attack.
JP Morgan Ranking: 2nd
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 2nd
Odds to win: 3/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
