This Map Shows Which Countries Are Going To Make The World Cup, According To Nate Silver's Prediction Model

Here’s a cool interactive map from ESPNFC that shows you every country’s current odds of advancing to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The odds are based on SPI — an advanced metric created by Nate Silver in 2009.

The dark green countries (United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Iran, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, and South Korea) have already advanced.

Some of the surprises: France only has a 59.9% chance of qualifying, Mexico only has a 63% chance, Sweden only has a 47.8% chance, and Paraguay is already out.

It’s interactive, so click around:

&lt;a href=”http:&amp;#47;&amp;#47;espnfc.com&amp;#47;news&amp;#47;story&amp;#47;_&amp;#47;id&amp;#47;1469623&amp;#47;spi-world-cup-qualifying-projections?cc=5901″&gt;&lt;img alt=”Dashboard ” src=”http:&amp;#47;&amp;#47;public.tableausoftware.com&amp;#47;static&amp;#47;images&amp;#47;8W&amp;#47;8WWH4XBSZ&amp;#47;1_rss.png” style=”border: none” /&gt;&lt;/a&gt;

