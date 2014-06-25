World Cup Teams Are Playing For A Trophy And $US35 Million

It is becoming increasingly more lucrative to win the world’s biggest soccer tournament as FIFA will pay this year’s winning team $US35 million.

The winner’s prize is up 16.7% from 2010 and 74.2% from 2006. Meanwhile, the amount that will be paid to the runner’s up is up just $US1 million to $US25 million.

Curiously, there is little financial reward for making it out of the group stage as the payout to the teams that don’t qualify for the knockout stage is $US8 million and making it to the round of 16 only guarantees those teams an addition $US1 million.

