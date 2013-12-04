Here Are The Official Pots For The 2014 World Cup Draw

FIFA just officially announced the pots for the 2014 World Cup draw, which will take place Friday in Brazil.

It’s generally just as we expected.

Pot 1 consists of the top eight teams in the world based on FIFA’s (flawed) ranking system. Pot 2 will consist of five teams from Africa, two teams from South America, and one other European team. Pot 3 consists of four teams from Asia and four teams from North America. Pot 4 will consist of eight teams from Europe.

There’s also this new thing called “Pot X,” which we’ll explain below.

The groups will be made from these four pots (there are eight groups of four teams, one from each pot):

There’s one small wrinkle, Pot X — which is a sub-pot within Pot 1 and consists of the four South American Pot 1 teams (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia).

This is how it works.

One of the European teams from Pot 4 will get randomly drawn into Pot 2 (so all pots will have eight teams). That team will automatically then be drawn with a “Pot X” team from Pot 1, so that three European teams cannot end up in one group.

In addition, the two South America teams from Pot 2 (Chile, Ecuador) can’t be drawn into a group with a Pot X team — so they will be drawn with one of the other four teams from Pot 1.

Seems needlessly confusing! FIFA!

Again, this could be a nightmare for the U.S. team.

Pot 1:

Brazil (Pot X)

Spain

Argentina (Pot X)

Colombia (Pot X)

Switzerland

Belgium

Germany

Uruguay (Pot X)

Pot 2:

Ghana

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Algeria

Nigeria

Chile

Ecuador

EUROPEAN TEAM X

Pot 3:

United States

Mexico

Honduras

Costa Rica

Iran

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Pot 4:

England

Netherlands

Italy

Portugal

Russia

Croatia

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Greece

France

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.