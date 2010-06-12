Thinking Of Leaving Work Early? Here's Where To Watch The World Cup In New York

If you’re like us, you’re very excited about the World Cup. You may be trapped in your office right now, but it’s Friday and what better way to get stuck in to the tournament before the weekend then leaving work early to watch the second match.
Here’s our guide to the best spots in New York, half in Manhattan, half in Brooklyn.
(Might be easier to avoid the boss in Brooklyn than in Manhattan, right?)
Borough: Brooklyn
Cross Streets: Smith and Dean Streets
Why here: If you're a fan of the French national team, or eating good food, this might be a choice spot to go to. An excellent outdoor patio area for post match decompression as well.
Source: Bar Tabac
Borough: Brooklyn
Cross Streets: Fulton and Oxford Streets
Why here: German national team fans will find these confines quite comfortable, with a massive selection of top quality imported beers.
Source: Der Schwarze Koelner
Borough: Manhattan
Cross Streets: Ludlow and Canal
Why here: Another great spot to view the French games, but also an exciting venue for the French speaking African teams, like Algeria and the Ivory Coast. Excellent food, inspired by chefs from their home country.
Source: Les Enfants Terribles
Borough: Manhattan
Cross Streets: Times Square
Why here: Its close to work and has a ton of TV's, many of which will certainly be showing the World Cup. Might be a difficult escape point if you're afraid you may be spotted by your boss, through.
Source: ESPN Zone
Borough: Manhattan
Cross Streets: West 86th and Broadway
Why here: Typically a Celtic supporters bar, The Parlour already has a well established street cred as a soccer fans paradise.
Source: The Parlour
Borough: Brooklyn
Cross Streets: Grand and Bedford
Why here: Another excellent year round football venue, Iona has multiple TVs and a backyard garden.
Source: Iona
Borough: Brooklyn
Cross Streets: Atlantic and Henry
Why here: A English haven in New York, the perfect place to get your pint of bitter and beans on toast pre-game.
Source: Chip Shop
Photo: Brownstoner
Borough: Manhattan
Cross Streets: 1st Ave and East 61 St
Why here: Another year round football venue that should be particularly lively for the U.S. v. England match on Saturday.
Source: Baker Street
Borough: Brooklyn
Cross Streets: Court and Amity
Why here: Excellent beer selection, many TVs, and nice flag decorations of all the teams participating in this year's tournament.
Source: Downtown Bar and Grill
Borough: Manhattan
Cross Streets: Third Ave. and 11th Street
Why here: This is really the only serious choice for the soccer obsessed. Likely to have diehards for almost every national team in attendance. The atmosphere is awesome.
Source: Nevada Smiths
