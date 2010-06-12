Thinking Of Leaving Work Early? Here's Where To Watch The World Cup In New York

Gregory White
If you’re like us, you’re very excited about the World Cup. You may be trapped in your office right now, but it’s Friday and what better way to get stuck in to the tournament before the weekend then leaving work early to watch the second match.

Here’s our guide to the best spots in New York, half in Manhattan, half in Brooklyn.

(Might be easier to avoid the boss in Brooklyn than in Manhattan, right?)

Bar Tabac

Borough: Brooklyn

Cross Streets: Smith and Dean Streets

Why here: If you're a fan of the French national team, or eating good food, this might be a choice spot to go to. An excellent outdoor patio area for post match decompression as well.

Der Schwarze Koelner

Borough: Brooklyn

Cross Streets: Fulton and Oxford Streets

Why here: German national team fans will find these confines quite comfortable, with a massive selection of top quality imported beers.

Les Enfants Terribles

Borough: Manhattan

Cross Streets: Ludlow and Canal

Why here: Another great spot to view the French games, but also an exciting venue for the French speaking African teams, like Algeria and the Ivory Coast. Excellent food, inspired by chefs from their home country.

ESPN Zone

Borough: Manhattan

Cross Streets: Times Square

Why here: Its close to work and has a ton of TV's, many of which will certainly be showing the World Cup. Might be a difficult escape point if you're afraid you may be spotted by your boss, through.

The Parlour

Borough: Manhattan

Cross Streets: West 86th and Broadway

Why here: Typically a Celtic supporters bar, The Parlour already has a well established street cred as a soccer fans paradise.

Iona

Borough: Brooklyn

Cross Streets: Grand and Bedford

Why here: Another excellent year round football venue, Iona has multiple TVs and a backyard garden.

Chip Shop

Borough: Brooklyn

Cross Streets: Atlantic and Henry

Why here: A English haven in New York, the perfect place to get your pint of bitter and beans on toast pre-game.

Baker Street

Borough: Manhattan

Cross Streets: 1st Ave and East 61 St

Why here: Another year round football venue that should be particularly lively for the U.S. v. England match on Saturday.

Downtown Bar and Grill

Borough: Brooklyn

Cross Streets: Court and Amity

Why here: Excellent beer selection, many TVs, and nice flag decorations of all the teams participating in this year's tournament.

Nevada Smiths

Borough: Manhattan

Cross Streets: Third Ave. and 11th Street

Why here: This is really the only serious choice for the soccer obsessed. Likely to have diehards for almost every national team in attendance. The atmosphere is awesome.

