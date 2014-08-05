Viral World Cup Model Makes First Public Appearance Since Being Fired From L'Oreal Over Hunting Photo

Aly Weisman
Axelle Despiegelaere world cup fanStu Forster/Getty Images

Axelle Despiegelaere — the Belgian 17-year-old who got a L’Oreal modelling contract after gaining notoriety in the stands of the World Cup — has returned to the spotlight for the first time since L’Oreal dropped the teen after a controversial photo of her holding a rifle, sitting in front of a dead animal began circulating around social media.

Nearly a month after being let go from the beauty giant, Axelle appeared in public for the first time on Sunday as her team Club Brugge defeated Lierse 1-0 at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium

.

In a new video produced by Club Brugge, Axelle arrived to the stadium as the team’s special guest.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

She was taken into their VIP area…

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

Where she hobnobbed with fans and bigwigs.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

She made sure to make time for some selfies with fans.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

And posed with the team’s youngest supporters.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

Axelle graciously gave interviews, saying she is a “longtime supporter” of the team because it’s something her “parents passed on to me.”

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

And posed with people in the stadium.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

She was the brought to the center of the field.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

Where she performed the kickoff.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

And waved goodbye to fans.

Axelle DespiegelaereVimeo/Club Brugge Screenshot

Watch Axelle’s return to the spotlight here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.