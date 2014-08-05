Viral World Cup Model Makes First Public Appearance Since Being Fired From L'Oreal Over Hunting Photo

Axelle Despiegelaere — the Belgian 17-year-old who got a L’Oreal modelling contract after gaining notoriety in the stands of the World Cup — has returned to the spotlight for the first time since L’Oreal dropped the teen after a controversial photo of her holding a rifle, sitting in front of a dead animal began circulating around social media.

Nearly a month after being let go from the beauty giant, Axelle appeared in public for the first time on Sunday as her team Club Brugge defeated Lierse 1-0 at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium

.

In a new video produced by Club Brugge, Axelle arrived to the stadium as the team’s special guest.

She was taken into their VIP area…

Where she hobnobbed with fans and bigwigs.

She made sure to make time for some selfies with fans.

And posed with the team’s youngest supporters.

Axelle graciously gave interviews, saying she is a “longtime supporter” of the team because it’s something her “parents passed on to me.”

And posed with people in the stadium.

She was the brought to the center of the field.

Where she performed the kickoff.

And waved goodbye to fans.

Watch Axelle’s return to the spotlight here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.