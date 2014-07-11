Viral World Cup Model Causes Uproar With Crass Hunting Photo And Caption

Belgian 17-year-old Axelle Despiegelaere became internet famous this week after photos of her in the stands at the World Cup went viral and led to a L’Oreal modelling contract.

A Facebook fan page for Axelle has accumulated over 230,000 likes and upon her arrival back to Belgium, the attractive teen set up a Facebook page of her own that has over 19,000 fans.

Axelle filled her page with photos from her trip to Brazil — rooting for Belgium dressed in the country’s paraphernalia, enjoying the beach in a bikini, and funny photoshops.

But one photo Axelle posted was unlike the rest — a picture of her holding a rifle, proudly sitting behind what appears to be a dead gazelle she shot while hunting.

The caption read: “Hunting is not a matter of life or death. It’s much more important than that..this was about 1 year ago…ready to hunt Americans today haha.”

Fans were immediately outraged by the image. Realising the post may be offensive, Axelle changed the caption to read simply: “this was about 1 year ago…”

When fans didn’t let up, Axelle responded to the criticism in the comments of the post Wednesday night:

By Thursday morning, Axelle’s entire Facebook page had been deleted.

L’Oreal has not returned our request for comment, but a video Axelle shot for the cosmetics company is still up on their Facebook page.

The video’s description states: “Discover the beauty secrets of the most beautiful supporter of the World Cup!”

See screenshots from the video, which features Axelle using many L’Oreal products, below:

