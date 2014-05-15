Here Are The Brand New World Cup Uniforms For All 32 Teams

All 32 teams at the 2014 World Cup redesigned their uniforms for this summer’s tournament.

Some teams with iconic kits (Brazil, Croatia) only made small tweaks, while others got radical overhauls (Mexico’s lightning-bolt shirt).

Here are the home and away kits for 31 of the 32 teams. Bosnia-Herzegovina has (somehow) yet to release its uniform with a few weeks to go to the World Cup, but we’ll update this post when they do.

Some of these are pretty great (Ghana’s away kit rules), others are really bland (England).

