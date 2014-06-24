The Best Goal Celebrations Of The World Cup

Emmett Knowlton

We’re only 12 days into the month long World Cup but it’s already created some dazzling highlights and heart-wrenching drama.

It’s also on pace to be the highest scoring World Cup ever.

Scoring a goal at the World Cup on stage in front of the goal is just about every single soccer players’ goal, so it’s not surprising that they celebrate accordingly. It’s pure ecstasy. Here are 21 pictures of some of the best goal celebrations thus far:

Algerian players kiss the ground after taking a 1-0 lead over Belgium.

Algeria CelebrationQuinn Rooney/Getty

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria after Messi’s second goal versus Bosnia and Herzegovina.

MessiClive Rose/Getty

The Netherlands’ Robin van Persie high fives head coach Louis van Gaal after scoring a wonder goal against Spain.

RVP high five Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Ivorians Gervinho and Didier Drogba after Gervinho’s winner over Japan.

Ivory Coast goalMatthias Hangst/Getty

England’s Daniel Sturridge shows off his best dance moves after equalizing versus Italy.

Sturridge DanceWarren Little/Getty

Oribe Peralta gets his goal-scoring left foot cleaned off by Mexico teammate Miguel Layun.

Mexico GoalMiguel Tovar/Getty

A Colombian dance party after James Rodríguez (10) scores against the Ivory Coast.

Colombia DanceAdam Pretty/Getty

Olivier Giroud springs into his teammates’ arms after opening the scoring in France’s 5-2 rout of Switzerland.

Giroud FranceChristopher Lee/Getty

German goalie Manuel Neuer (right) chest bumps teammate Benedikt Howededes after Germany scores against Ghana.

German World Cup celebrationFroncois Xavier Marit/Getty

Enner Valencia celebrates scoring Ecuador’s second goal versus Honduras.

Valencia EcuadorJulian Finney/Getty

Luis Suarez on the verge of tears after scoring his second versus England.

SuarezJulian Finney/Getty

Jermaine Jones equalizes for the US against Portugal.

Jones USAKevin C. Cox/Getty

Ghanaian players dance with goal scorer Asamoah Gyan (3).

Gyan Ghana

Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Costa Rican manager Jorge Luis Pinto looks to the sky after los Ticos take a 3-1 lead over Uruguay.

Costa RicaLaurence Griffiths/Getty

Algeria’s Islam Slimani screams into the camera after scoring against South Korea.

AlgeriaPaul Gilham/Getty

Costa Rican striker Joel Campbell tucks the ball under his jersey after putting his team level with Uruguay.

Joel CampbellMichael Steele/Getty

Robin van Persie celebrates scoring against Australia.

RVPVinicius Costa/Getty

Miroslav Klose with his signature celebration against Ghana.

Germany's Miroslav Klose flipREUTERS/Eddie Keogh

John Brooks doesn’t know what to do with his hands after scoring the winner for the US.

John brooks usmntKevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ghanian keeper Adam Kwarasey.

Ghaha goalieJamie McDonald/Getty

Neymar after tying the score in Brazil’s opener versus Croatia.

NeymarPool/Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.