The Best Goal Celebrations Of The World Cup

We’re only 12 days into the month long World Cup but it’s already created some dazzling highlights and heart-wrenching drama.

It’s also on pace to be the highest scoring World Cup ever.

Scoring a goal at the World Cup on stage in front of the goal is just about every single soccer players’ goal, so it’s not surprising that they celebrate accordingly. It’s pure ecstasy. Here are 21 pictures of some of the best goal celebrations thus far:

Algerian players kiss the ground after taking a 1-0 lead over Belgium.

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria after Messi’s second goal versus Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Netherlands’ Robin van Persie high fives head coach Louis van Gaal after scoring a wonder goal against Spain.

Ivorians Gervinho and Didier Drogba after Gervinho’s winner over Japan.

England’s Daniel Sturridge shows off his best dance moves after equalizing versus Italy.

Oribe Peralta gets his goal-scoring left foot cleaned off by Mexico teammate Miguel Layun.

A Colombian dance party after James Rodríguez (10) scores against the Ivory Coast.

Olivier Giroud springs into his teammates’ arms after opening the scoring in France’s 5-2 rout of Switzerland.

German goalie Manuel Neuer (right) chest bumps teammate Benedikt Howededes after Germany scores against Ghana.

Enner Valencia celebrates scoring Ecuador’s second goal versus Honduras.

Luis Suarez on the verge of tears after scoring his second versus England.

Jermaine Jones equalizes for the US against Portugal.

Ghanaian players dance with goal scorer Asamoah Gyan (3).

Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Costa Rican manager Jorge Luis Pinto looks to the sky after los Ticos take a 3-1 lead over Uruguay.

Algeria’s Islam Slimani screams into the camera after scoring against South Korea.

Costa Rican striker Joel Campbell tucks the ball under his jersey after putting his team level with Uruguay.

Robin van Persie celebrates scoring against Australia.

Miroslav Klose with his signature celebration against Ghana.

John Brooks doesn’t know what to do with his hands after scoring the winner for the US.

Ghanian keeper Adam Kwarasey.

Neymar after tying the score in Brazil’s opener versus Croatia.

