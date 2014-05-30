Here's The Official Ball For The World Cup Championship Game

Adidas just released the Brazuca Final Rio, the official match ball for the World Cup Final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 13.

Here’s what it looks like:

While the ball’s design is more or less the same as the Brazuca — the name given to the ball to be used for all World Cup matches leading up to the final — the swirls on Brazuca Final Rio are mostly gold, black, and green, following a trend in past World Cups of the final ball being predominately gold to match the tournament’s trophy.

The colours here are also the same as those on Brazil’s uniforms.

According to SB Nation, the ball goes on sale later this week starting at $US160.

Here are some close-ups of the ball’s design:

And here’s what the official ball for all of the other matches looks like:

The World Cup kicks off Thursday, June 12, in Sao Paolo.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.