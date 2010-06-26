Here's Everything You Need To Know About The World Cup's Final 16 Teams

The World Cup has come down to 16 teams, and the bracket is now thoroughly prepared.
Our prediction for Argentina to take the title still holds, but check out our full predictions for the round of 16 matches.
Business Insider: Argentina
JP Morgan: England
Goldman Sachs: Brazil
(Note: Goldman have not actually picked a winner, but have Brazil as their top team.)
Other Banks, via FT Alphaville:
- UBS - Brazil
- Danske Bank - Brazil
- Evolution - Brazil
Uruguay Team Details: Uruguay continued their positive pre-World Cup performance in the first round, winning group A. They scored 4 goals but, more importantly, did not allow any.
Look for Uruguay to beat South Korea because of that frugality.
Star Player: Diego Forlan (Athletico Madrid, SPAIN) failed to make an impact Manchester United, but moved onto Spain where he has been a consistent top scorer for Madrid's other big club. He has already scored 2 gaols in the tournament.
JP Morgan Ranking: 18th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 13th
Odds to win: 16/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
South Korea Team Details: South Korea have maintained their high level of technical ability, nurtured under the stewardship of Guus Hiddink from 2000-2002. The team surprised many in the first round (not us), and have no problem scoring goals (5 in the first round). But, they can't defend, having let up 6.
Star Player: Park Ji Sung (Manchester United, ENGLAND) is a talented winger best deployed in a defensive role, but his pace can also lead to counter attacking goals. He has one goal thus far.
JP Morgan Ranking: 28th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 22nd
Odds to win: 50/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
U.S. Team Details: The U.S. national team performed well enough in the first round, and should have won game 2 against Slovenia if the play hadn't been called incorrectly. The side looks fantastic on the counter, with great pace and strength, but is a little gaffe prone, often overextending to go forward.
Look for the U.S. to defeat Ghana, but it won't be easy.
Star Player: Clint Dempsey (Fulham, ENGLAND) is a gifted attacking midfielder who appears on the surface to be more physical than skilled, but goals like this would suggest otherwise. He has one goal thus far, but has been instrumental in the U.S.'s overall attack.
JP Morgan Ranking: 17th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 9th
Odds to win: 33/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Ghana Team Details: Ghana surprised in the first round, overcoming the absence of Michael Essien to build three solid, steady performances. They didn't look outclassed at any time, just a little underwhelming creatively.
Star Player: Asamoah Gyan (Rennes, France) is Ghana's only attacking threat, but has scored 2 goals in 3 games for Ghana.
JP Morgan Ranking: 22nd
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 17th
Odds to win: 40/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Germany Team Details: Germany looked strong against Australia, but disappointed against Serbia due to poor discipline. The bounce bank against Ghana was impressive, but they remain an incomplete side.
They should have enough to beat England though.
Star Player: Miroslav Klose (Bayern Munich, GERMANY) is vital to Germany's attack. Look for him to score against an England side, where John Terry is highly overrated.
JP Morgan Ranking: 12th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 3rd
Odds to win: 10/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
England Team Details: England have been a shambles thus far, with Manager Fabio Capello failing to get the best out of his 'talented' side. They'll need to score goals against the Germans, something they've looked poor at thus far.
Star Player: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, ENGLAND) is his country's best player and arguably one of the top three in the world (with Messi and Ronaldo). He needs to pick it up after a poor first round performance.
JP Morgan Ranking: 3rd
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 4th
Odds to win: 8/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Argentina Team Details: Diego Maradona has come through to lead Argentina into round 2 of the World Cup with a perfect record. The team has only let up one goal, showing much of the midfield bite they've long been known for.
Expect Argentina to advance easily against Mexico.
Star Player: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, SPAIN) is the world's best player, and can play in nearly every attacking position. The diminutive striker has scored some of the most incredible goals in football history, and he's only 22.
Thus far he's underperformed goal wise, but has contributed to nearly every Argentine goal.
JP Morgan Ranking: 5th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 5th
Odds to win: 9/2
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Mexico Team Details: Mexico squeaked through the first round based on goal differential, as they were able to score 3. The team has not looked terrible, but is not complete enough to compete with Argentina.
Star Player: Rafael Marquez (Barcelona, SPAIN) is one of the world's premier centre backs, playing for a Barcelona side that has won the UEFA Champions League title twice since 2006.
He has played well for Mexico thus far, having a goal and an assist.
JP Morgan Ranking: 16th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 11th
Odds to win: 66/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Netherlands Team Details: The Dutch had a perfect record in the first round, and looked like real contenders throughout. Now, with Arjen Robben returning to the side, they should be even more threatening.
Star Player: Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan, ITALY) was the stand out player in Inter's Champions League winning side. He is the quintessential Dutch attacking midfielder, with a mind for the most incisive and angular pass imaginable. He has a goal thus far.
JP Morgan Ranking: 4th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 6th
Odds to win: 6/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Slovakia Team Details: Slovakia did not perform well defensively in the first round, allowing 5 goals in 3 games.
This makes a loss against the Netherlands all but certain.
Star Player: Martin Skrtel (Liverpool, ENGLAND) has not defended well thus far. He will need to be much better if he wants Slovakia to not be embarrassed by the Netherlands.
JP Morgan Ranking: 19th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 27th
Odds to win: 250/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Brazil Team Details: Brazil are, of course, Brazil but thus fare they've been a bit boring. Where is Garrincha? Where is Pele? Where is Ronaldo?
Of course, they'll beat Chile.
Star Player: Kaka (Real Madrid, SPAIN) is one of the world's premier play-makers, and will be at the centre of Brazil's attack. He has lacked his normal attacking verve thus far, he will need to improve is Brazil is to triumph.
JP Morgan Ranking: 1st
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 1st
Odds to win: 9/2
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Chile Team Details: Chile have played well thus far, and have real quality. But they will be outmatched against the Brazilians.
Star Player: Humberto Suazo (Real Zaragosa, SPAIN) is a top quality forward who is certain to score goals for Chile, if he can play.
JP Morgan Ranking: 11th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 21st
Odds to win: 40/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Paraguay Team Details: Paraguay won their group in less than perfect fashion (2 draws) and rarely looked top class.
They could beat Japan, but we feel the Japanese are a better bet.
Star Player: Roque Santa Cruz (Manchester City, ENGLAND) is, when healthy, an incredible attacking talent. He has yet to play to full capacity in the tournament.
JP Morgan Ranking: 26th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 19th
Odds to win: 20/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Japan Team Details: Japan impressed in the first round, with some incredible goal scoring exploits and fantastic free kicks.
They should advance over Paraguay, who have not looked as strong.
Star Player: Keisuke Honda (CSKA Moscow, RUSSIA) impressed in the first round, scoring two goals in stylish fashion.
JP Morgan Ranking: 31st
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 28th
Odds to win: 66/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Spain Team Details: Spain are the tournament's favourites, after winning the European Championship in 2008. They have not performed well enough to live up to that moniker thus far, but have improved over the last few games.
The Spain vs. Portugal match is the highlight of the first knockout stage. We think Spain will progress.
Star Player: Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona, SPAIN) is the world's best passing talent. His vision will continue to be at the core of Spain's attack.
JP Morgan Ranking: 2nd
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 2nd
Odds to win: 5/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
Portugal Team Details: Portugal's walloping of North Korea padded their score a bit, and belies the truth about a side that hasn't performed very well thus far.
Star Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, SPAIN) is, at the moment, the world's second best player beyond Lionel Messi. Thus far he has improved, but still is not ahead of Messi.
JP Morgan Ranking: 10th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 12th
Odds to win: 22/1
Source: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
