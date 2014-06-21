CHART: The World Cup Is Expected To Drive $US1.5 Billion In Global Ad Spend

The 2014 Brazil-based World Cup will drive $US1.5 billion in global ad spend, according to a report by ZenithOptimedia, compiled by BI Intelligence in the chart below.

Not surprisingly, Latin America will be the biggest beneficiary of World Cup ad spend, pulling in a total of $US500 million across all advertising channels.

North America and Western Europe will be the second-largest markets, with each region drawing $US300 million in total ad spend.

Television will draw the largest share of these ad dollars, according to ZenithOptimedia. TV is still the dominant platform for advertisers, particularly for live sporting events. But BI Intelligence forecasts that TV ad dollars will steadily shift to digital over the next few years.

Digital ad spend — and mobile and social in particular — will also see a big boost from the World Cup. Digital platforms like mobile and social media are hugely popular venues for consuming sports content.

