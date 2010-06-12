Is The World Cup About To Destroy The Global Economy?

Europe is hanging by hinges. Emerging markets lie in the balance. If all these fragile economies grind to a halt during the World Cup, will the celebration harm markets?



Our friends at Bespoke Investment Group are out with a cool study analysing the historical performance of the SP 500 (NYSE: SPY) and MSCI World Index during and after World Cups. BIG notes, “The S&P 500 has averaged a decline of 1.65% during all 18 prior World Cups, and a decline of 0.37% in the three months following. The MSCI World Index, which we only have back to the 1970 World Cup, has averaged a decline of 1.25% during and 4.34% over the following three months.”

This post originally appeared at the Wall Street Cheat Sheet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.