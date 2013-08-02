The Official World Cup Countdown Clock Is Stuck

They built a huge clock, put it on Copacabana Beach in Brazil and planned to have it count down the days, hours, and minutes until the 2014 World Cup.



Now it’s broken, stuck on 365 days when there are actually 314 days left until the World Cup, the AP reports.

organisers told the AP that the problem will be fixed soon.

Here’s Pele with the clock a few weeks ago, when it was still working:

