Jurgen Klinsmann Is The 10th-Highest-Paid Coach At The World Cup

Cork Gaines
Jurgen KlinsmannGetty Images

When it comes to the salaries of the coaches at the World Cup, there is a huge disparity between the highest-paid and those at the bottom of the list.

Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States is the tenth highest-paid coach in the tournament, making $US2.6 million per year according to data collected by the UK Daily Mail. But that pales in comparison to Fabio Capello, who is making $US11.2 million leading the Russian team.

Here is the salary for every coach at the World Cup:

  1. Fabio Capello, Russia — $US11,235,210
  2. Roy Hodgson, England — $US5,874,570
  3. Cesare Prandelli, Italy — $US4,322,010
  4. Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil — $US3,973,730
  5. Ottmar Hitzfeld, Switzerland — $US3,745,130
  6. Joachim Löw, Germany — $US3,602,460
  7. Vicente del Bosque, Spain — $US3,386,270
  8. Louis van Gaal, Netherlands — $US2,738,060
  9. Alberto Zaccheroni, Japan — $US2,727,480
  10. Jurgen Klinsmann, United States — $US2,621,740
  11. Didier Deschamps, France — $US2,161,000
  12. Paulo Bento, Portugal — $US2,160,170
  13. Carlos Queiroz, Iran — $US2,098,060
  14. Jorge Sampaoli, Chile — $US1,774,960
  15. Jose Pekerman, Colombia — $US1,678,450
  16. Ange Postecoglou, Australia — $US1,395,300
  17. Óscar Tabárez, Uruguay — $US1,258,840
  18. Sabri Lamouchi, Ivory Coast — $US1,037,450
  19. Vahid Halilhodžić, Algeria — $US1,007,070
  20. Marc Wilmots, Belgium — $US864,400
  21. Fernando Santos, Greece — $US864,400
  22. Alejandro Sabella, Argentina — $US818,240
  23. Hong Myung-bo, South Korea — $US795,250
  24. Luis Fernando Suárez, Honduras — $US629,420
  25. Reinaldo Rueda, Ecuador — $US566,480
  26. Jorge Luis Pinto, Costa Rica — $US440,590
  27. Volke Finke, Cameroon — $US394,440
  28. Stephen Keshi, Nigeria — $US392,420
  29. Safet Susic, Bosnia and Herzegovina — $US352,470
  30. Niko Kovac, Croatia — $US271,740
  31. James Kwesi Appiah, Ghana — $US251,770
  32. Miguel Herrera, Mexico — $US209,810

Of course, salaries mean different things in different countries. Here is a look at how much each coach makes compared to the average salary in that country via SportingIntelligence.com.

While Russia’s Fabio Capello is still near the top, making 763 times as much as the average Russian, that is actually second to Sabri Lamouchi, who makes 795 times as much as the average person in the Ivory Coast.

World Cup CoachesBusinessInsider.com

