Jurgen Klinsmann Is The 10th-Highest-Paid Coach At The World Cup

When it comes to the salaries of the coaches at the World Cup, there is a huge disparity between the highest-paid and those at the bottom of the list.
Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States is the tenth highest-paid coach in the tournament, making $US2.6 million per year according to data collected by the UK Daily Mail. But that pales in comparison to Fabio Capello, who is making $US11.2 million leading the Russian team.
Here is the salary for every coach at the World Cup:
- Fabio Capello, Russia — $US11,235,210
- Roy Hodgson, England — $US5,874,570
- Cesare Prandelli, Italy — $US4,322,010
- Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil — $US3,973,730
- Ottmar Hitzfeld, Switzerland — $US3,745,130
- Joachim Löw, Germany — $US3,602,460
- Vicente del Bosque, Spain — $US3,386,270
- Louis van Gaal, Netherlands — $US2,738,060
- Alberto Zaccheroni, Japan — $US2,727,480
- Jurgen Klinsmann, United States — $US2,621,740
- Didier Deschamps, France — $US2,161,000
- Paulo Bento, Portugal — $US2,160,170
- Carlos Queiroz, Iran — $US2,098,060
- Jorge Sampaoli, Chile — $US1,774,960
- Jose Pekerman, Colombia — $US1,678,450
- Ange Postecoglou, Australia — $US1,395,300
- Óscar Tabárez, Uruguay — $US1,258,840
- Sabri Lamouchi, Ivory Coast — $US1,037,450
- Vahid Halilhodžić, Algeria — $US1,007,070
- Marc Wilmots, Belgium — $US864,400
- Fernando Santos, Greece — $US864,400
- Alejandro Sabella, Argentina — $US818,240
- Hong Myung-bo, South Korea — $US795,250
- Luis Fernando Suárez, Honduras — $US629,420
- Reinaldo Rueda, Ecuador — $US566,480
- Jorge Luis Pinto, Costa Rica — $US440,590
- Volke Finke, Cameroon — $US394,440
- Stephen Keshi, Nigeria — $US392,420
- Safet Susic, Bosnia and Herzegovina — $US352,470
- Niko Kovac, Croatia — $US271,740
- James Kwesi Appiah, Ghana — $US251,770
- Miguel Herrera, Mexico — $US209,810
Of course, salaries mean different things in different countries. Here is a look at how much each coach makes compared to the average salary in that country via SportingIntelligence.com.
While Russia’s Fabio Capello is still near the top, making 763 times as much as the average Russian, that is actually second to Sabri Lamouchi, who makes 795 times as much as the average person in the Ivory Coast.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.