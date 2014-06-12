Jurgen Klinsmann Is The 10th-Highest-Paid Coach At The World Cup

When it comes to the salaries of the coaches at the World Cup, there is a huge disparity between the highest-paid and those at the bottom of the list.

Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States is the tenth highest-paid coach in the tournament, making $US2.6 million per year according to data collected by the UK Daily Mail. But that pales in comparison to Fabio Capello, who is making $US11.2 million leading the Russian team.

Here is the salary for every coach at the World Cup:

Fabio Capello, Russia — $US11,235,210 Roy Hodgson, England — $US5,874,570 Cesare Prandelli, Italy — $US4,322,010 Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil — $US3,973,730 Ottmar Hitzfeld, Switzerland — $US3,745,130 Joachim Löw, Germany — $US3,602,460 Vicente del Bosque, Spain — $US3,386,270 Louis van Gaal, Netherlands — $US2,738,060 Alberto Zaccheroni, Japan — $US2,727,480 Jurgen Klinsmann, United States — $US2,621,740 Didier Deschamps, France — $US2,161,000 Paulo Bento, Portugal — $US2,160,170 Carlos Queiroz, Iran — $US2,098,060 Jorge Sampaoli, Chile — $US1,774,960 Jose Pekerman, Colombia — $US1,678,450 Ange Postecoglou, Australia — $US1,395,300 Óscar Tabárez, Uruguay — $US1,258,840 Sabri Lamouchi, Ivory Coast — $US1,037,450 Vahid Halilhodžić, Algeria — $US1,007,070 Marc Wilmots, Belgium — $US864,400 Fernando Santos, Greece — $US864,400 Alejandro Sabella, Argentina — $US818,240 Hong Myung-bo, South Korea — $US795,250 Luis Fernando Suárez, Honduras — $US629,420 Reinaldo Rueda, Ecuador — $US566,480 Jorge Luis Pinto, Costa Rica — $US440,590 Volke Finke, Cameroon — $US394,440 Stephen Keshi, Nigeria — $US392,420 Safet Susic, Bosnia and Herzegovina — $US352,470 Niko Kovac, Croatia — $US271,740 James Kwesi Appiah, Ghana — $US251,770 Miguel Herrera, Mexico — $US209,810

Of course, salaries mean different things in different countries. Here is a look at how much each coach makes compared to the average salary in that country via SportingIntelligence.com.

While Russia’s Fabio Capello is still near the top, making 763 times as much as the average Russian, that is actually second to Sabri Lamouchi, who makes 795 times as much as the average person in the Ivory Coast.

