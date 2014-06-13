Video Of 60,000 Brazil Fans Singing The National Anthem In Unison Before World Cup Game Will Give You Chills

The World Cup is now underway with Brazil facing Croatia in Sao Paulo, but not before an absolutely stunning rendition of the national anthem.

As is becoming a tradition among Brazilians prior to big matches, the fans sang the entire anthem in unison with the music stopping about halfway through.

It is easy to see the passion of both the fans and the players. Beautiful.

