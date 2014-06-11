Six-Second Animation Shows How The Design Of The World Cup Ball Went From Simple To Complicated

Tony Manfred

The 2014 World Cup ball, called the Brazuca, features an orange, green, and blue pattern that swirls around the entire ball.

A Vine from Adidas shows how the ball design has changed in the last 40 years. It’s a cool piece of animation, and it gives you an idea of how the design has gotten progressively more colourful and busy.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing, although there is something charming about the simple ’70s-era ball:

A little different from 30 years ago:

West germany ballAdidas
Brazil world cup ballAdidas

