This Six-Second Vine Shows How The World Cup Ball Has Become More And More Complicated

Adidas released the ball for the 2014 World Cup yesterday.

They’re calling it the Brazuca. It has an orange, green, and blue pattern that swirls around the entire ball.

This Vine from Adidas shows how the ball has changed from 1970 to 2014. It’s a cool piece of animation, and it gives you an idea of how the design has gotten progressively more colourful and busy.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing, although there is something charming about the simple ’70s-era ball:

A little different from 30 years ago:

