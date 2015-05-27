FIFA: The World Cups in Russia and Qatar will still go ahead

YouTube/FIFAFIFA Director of Communications and Public Affairs Walter De Gregorio.
FIFA’s director of communications and public affairs Walter De Gregorio said in a press conference in Zurich on Wednesday that the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and the World Cup in Qatar will still go ahead, despite a corruption probe into football’s governing body that has seen the arrest of several high-ranking FIFA officials on racketeering and corruption charges.
More to follow…
NOW WATCH: 5 subliminal sex messages hidden in ads for wholesome brands
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.