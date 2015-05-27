FIFA: The World Cups in Russia and Qatar will still go ahead

YouTube/FIFA FIFA Director of Communications and Public Affairs Walter De Gregorio.

FIFA’s director of communications and public affairs Walter De Gregorio said in a press conference in Zurich on Wednesday that the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and the World Cup in Qatar will still go ahead, despite a corruption probe into football’s governing body that has seen the arrest of several high-ranking FIFA officials on racketeering and corruption charges.

More to follow…

