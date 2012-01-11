A Look Inside A $32,000-A-Year-Elementary School In New York's East Village

Photo: Abby Rogers/Business Insider

For students at World Class Learning Academy, it’s time to learn about chocolate.Yes, chocolate.



Apparently, America’s favourite snack can be used to teach students about the world as a whole, looking at everything from the sweet’s origin to its cultural and musical influences.

“That’s what really sets us apart from everybody else,” Headmaster John Taylor said when discussing the school’s unique take on learning.

WCLA, which opened in September 2011, offers a blend of two educational curricula: a proprietary method owned by WCLA’s parent company, and the National Curriculum for England, which incorporates literature and maths.

A full day of nursery school for three-year-olds clocks in at $22,500 and nursery school for four-year-olds costs $25,500. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade pay $31,900 in tuition annually.

In addition to tuition, parents also fork over a $50 application fee, and a one-time $2,000 “new student” fee. Financial aid is available, and tuition rates have not yet been set for next year.

But with that price tag comes state-of-the-art classrooms, all of which are equipped with SMART Boards, teachers trained in the United Kingdom, a library filled with thousands of titles, and a full music program.

To enjoy these perks, parents must fill out the application and attach a picture and all required forms, pay the application fee, and visit the school.

On the day we toured the facility, there was a new student, a young boy from South Africa, taking his new-student visit.

The child hopped right into the flow of things—he even fist-bumped the headmaster—and by the end of his tour he seemed right at home practicing maths with his new classmates.

While we were there we also saw a giant gym we would have loved to have had as a kid and small classrooms that had at least two teachers in each space.

Currently, the school only educates children aged two through 11. But they hope to expand to older age groups as well.

