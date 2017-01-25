The 10 best hotels in the world, according to travellers

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Mandapa WatilanCourtesy of TripAdvisor

Sometimes the journey is the destination, but sometimes the digs also really make a difference.

TripAdvisor just announced the winners of its Travellers’ Choice for Hotels awards. These 10 hotels were determined based on millions of reviews and opinions collected on the travel site over the past year.

TripAdvisor honored 7,612 properties in 109 countries, but here are the very best.

10. JA Manafaru -- Haa Alif Atoll, Maldives

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $811 per night »

Most affordable month to visit: June ($677 per night)

9. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas -- Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $323 per night »
Most affordable month to visit: October ($198 per night)

8. Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa -- Hanoi, Vietnam

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $102 per night »
Most affordable month to visit: June ($91 per night)

7. Shinta Mani Resort -- Siem Reap Province, Cambodia

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $151 per night »
Most affordable month to visit: June ($132 per night)

6. Portrait Firenze -- Florence, Italy

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $676 per night »

Most affordable month to visit: February ($410 per night)

5. BoHo Prague Hotel -- Prague, Czech Republic

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $209 per night »

Most affordable month to visit: February ($139 per night)

4. Hotel The Serras -- Barcelona, Spain

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $420 per night »
Most affordable month to visit: January ($247 per night)

3. Turin Palace Hotel -- Turin, Italy

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $180 per night »
Most affordable month to visit: August ($149 per night)

2. Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve -- Ubud, Indonesia

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $502 per night »
Most affordable month to visit: May ($449 per night)

1. Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection -- Budapest, Hungary

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average rates are $288 per night »
Most affordable month to visit: March ($252 per night)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.