The world's best airport has more than 80 restaurants, a butterfly garden, and a rooftop pool

Singapore Changi International Airport has been ranked the world’s best airport by Skytrax for the last five years. The rankings are based on the impressions of nearly 14 million flyers from 105 countries and cover 39 service and performance parameters.

In addition to being an exemplary functioning airport, Changi Airport has a ton of attractions: restaurants, shopping options, art installations, themed gardens, playgrounds, and entertainment options.

