14 Awesome Pictures That Will Get You Excited For Baseball Season

Leah Goldman

Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesThe World Baseball Classic, which takes place every four years, kicked off two weeks ago with 16 teams playing from 16 different countries across the world.

Now, we’re down to the championship game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic tonight in San Francisco.

Two weeks of non-stop baseball made for some awesome photos that are sure to get you pumped for MLB to begin.

Xi Lin of China pitches in a first round game against Cuba

Ray Chang of China dives for a ball

Puerto Rico stands for the national anthem before a game against Spain

Two fans cheer on America in Phoenix, Ariz.

Team USA member Brandon Phillips warms up

Jameson Taillon throws an acrobatic pitch for Canada

An Italian fan watches her team play Puerto Rico

Fans cheer on the Dominican Republic in its win over the US

Vinnie Pestano hangs his head as the US lost to Puerto Rico in the quarter finals

A view of the gorgeous blue skies behind Marlins Park before a game between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Fans of Japan cheer on their team as they played Puerto Rico in the Semifinals

Puerto Rico celebrates its win over Japan in the Semifinals

Hanley Ramirez stands on deck in the Dominican Republic's game against the Netherlands

The Dominican Republic celebrates its Semifinal win against the Netherlands

