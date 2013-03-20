14 Awesome Pictures That Will Get You Excited For Baseball Season

Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesThe World Baseball Classic, which takes place every four years, kicked off two weeks ago with 16 teams playing from 16 different countries across the world.



Now, we’re down to the championship game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic tonight in San Francisco.

Two weeks of non-stop baseball made for some awesome photos that are sure to get you pumped for MLB to begin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.