And now the World Bank is asking the Fed to put off rate hikes until 2016

And now, the World Bank is also asking the Federal Reserve to wait until 2016 before it raises rates.

According to Bloomberg, the bank’s chief economist Kaushik Basu said on Wednesday that the economy is sending mixed signals.

The World Bank also cut its forecast for US growth this year to 2.7% from 3.2%, in its semiannual update on its forecasts for the global economy.

Last Thursday, the IMF urged the Fed to hold off on rate hikes until 2016 because there isn’t enough evidence of wage or price inflation.

Fed chair Janet Yellen and other board members have said it would be appropriate to raise rates from 0% for the first time since December 2008 at some point this year if the economy continues to advance at its current pace.

Basu, like Wall Street, expects that the Fed will raise rates this year anyway.

