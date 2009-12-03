World Bank To India: Here's $1 Billion, Clean Up The Ganges

The World Bank will loan $1 billion to India over the next five to seven years to clean up the Ganges, and it’s about time. The holy river is also one of the most polluted in the world.

Reuters: The lender will also help India access $4 billion in funds for stopping dumping of untreated waste into the Ganges, according to a joint statement issued by Minister Jairam Ramesh and World Bank President Rober Zoellick in the Indian capital.

The 2,510-kilometre-long river that runs from a glacier in the western Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal in Bangladesh, supports over 400 million of India’s 1.1 billion population.

