World Bank to China: Keep The Money Pump Flowing

As if China needed any encouragement, World Bank President Robert Zoellick says he thinks China’s stimulative policies should continue.



Allegedly, he’s been reiterating this government-friendly stance with many officials he’s met.

Reuters: Zoellick, who has met Premier Wen Jiabao and other officials during a visit to China, said he agreed that Beijing should maintain relatively expansionary policy settings for now rather than thinking of an exit strategy.

It appears trade goals may be overshadowing the promotion of responsible government policy. This man has a one-track mind: Doha.

Voice Of America: Zoellick says during all his meetings with Chinese leaders he constantly raises the issue of investment in other developing countries. “For every hour that I spend discussing ways that we could help China’s development, we probably also spend an hour discussing ways we can work with China in supporting development elsewhere,” he said.

