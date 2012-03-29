WORLD BANK PRESIDENT NOMINEE KIM: It's Clear We Can Eradicate Global Poverty In Our Lifetime

Photo: IvyGate via @FelixSalmon

Jim Yong Kim, President Obama’s nominee to be the next World Bank president, has written an op-ed for The Financial Times in which he lays out his vision for the organisation.From the FT:



Today more people live in fast-growing economies than at any time in history, and development can take root anywhere – regardless of whether a country is landlocked, just emerging from conflict or oppression, large or small. If we build on this, we can imagine a world in which billions of people in developing countries enjoy increases in their incomes and living standards. Given our collective experiences, successes and resources, it’s clear that we can eradicate global poverty and achieve in our lifetimes what for generations has been a distant dream.

…

My message is simple: an era of extraordinary opportunity requires an extraordinary global institution. I want to hear from developing countries, as well as those that provide a big share of the resources to development, about how we can together build a more inclusive, responsive and open World Bank.

A more inclusive World Bank will have the resources to advance its core mission of poverty reduction…

Read the whole piece at FT.com.

(h/t Morning Money)

