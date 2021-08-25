The World Bank halted aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty

The World Bank is halting aid to Afghanistan in light of the Taliban takeover.

It said it was worried how projects, like those for women, would continue under Taliban control.

It has committed more than $US5.3 ($AU7) billion to projects there since 2002, the BBC reported.

The World Bank has halted aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, it said on Wednesday.

It told the BBC that it was concerned about how the Taliban’s rule would affect the “country’s development prospects, especially for women.”

A spokesperson told the outlet: “We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation in line with our internal policies and procedures.”

“We will continue to consult closely with the international community and development partners. Together with our partners we are exploring ways we can remain engaged to preserve hard-won development gains and continue to support the people of Afghanistan.”

Last week the International Monetary Fund suspended Afghanistan’s access to its funds.