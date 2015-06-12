The 13 fastest-growing economies in the world

China’s crazy growth has been one of the biggest stories over the past several decades.

But the Chinese economy certainly isn’t the only one posting huge growth rates.

We compiled a list of 13 countries with the highest projected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2014 through 2017 based on the forecasts from the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.

Keep in mind that the fastest growing economies typically aren’t among the largest, most developed ones. In fact, most of these countries suffer from high income inequality, low levels of per capita gross domestic product, elevated political instability, and rampant corruption.

