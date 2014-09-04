This 'Stamp House' In Queensland Could Be The World Building Of The Year

Courtesy of World Architecture Festival This futuristic home in Mexico is in the running for a major architecture award.

The World Architecture Festival is one of the largest architecture events in the world, with attendees from 40 different countries presenting their buildings to be judged as the best of the best.

This year’s festival will be held from October 1st to 3rd in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands.

Nearly 300 projects made the official 2014 shortlist, and the architects responsible will each have a chance to make their case to a panel of architecture super-judges in October. Categories this year include Civic & Community, Housing, Shopping, and Culture, among others.

Each of the 27 categories can only have one winner, and only one structure can win the prestigious World Building of the Year award. We picked some of our favourite buildings in the running.

