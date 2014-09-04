This 'Stamp House' In Queensland Could Be The World Building Of The Year

Alyson Penn
9. Narigua House P+O Architecture NariguaCourtesy of World Architecture FestivalThis futuristic home in Mexico is in the running for a major architecture award.

The World Architecture Festival is one of the largest architecture events in the world, with attendees from 40 different countries presenting their buildings to be judged as the best of the best.

This year’s festival will be held from October 1st to 3rd in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands.

Nearly 300 projects made the official 2014 shortlist, and the architects responsible will each have a chance to make their case to a panel of architecture super-judges in October. Categories this year include Civic & Community, Housing, Shopping, and Culture, among others.

Each of the 27 categories can only have one winner, and only one structure can win the prestigious World Building of the Year award. We picked some of our favourite buildings in the running.

Akiha Ward Cultural Center by Chiaki Arai Urban and Architecture Design, Niigata, Japan (shortlisted in Culture)

Stamp House by Charles Wright Architects, Queensland, Australia (shortlisted in House)

Yalikavak Marina Complex by Emre Arolat Architects, Bodrum, Turkey (shortlisted in Shopping)

Aula Medica by Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB, Solna, Sweden (shortlisted in Higher Education and Research)

Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple by Czarl Architects, Singapore (shortlisted in Religion)

Dongdaemun Design Plaza by Zaha Hadid Architects, Seoul, South Korea (shortlisted in Culture)

Xi'an Jiaotong Liverpool University Administration Information Building by Aedas, Suzhou, China (shortlisted in Higher Education and Research)

Spotlight Youth Space by Astudio, London, England (shortlisted in Civic and Community)

Narigua House by P+O Architecture, El Jonuco, Mexico (shortlisted in House)

Garangula Gallery by Fender Katsalidis Mirams Architects, New South Wales, Australia (shortlisted in Culture)

National Australia Bank, by Woods Bagot, Melbourne, Australia (shortlisted in Office)

Christchurch Botanic Gardens Centre by Patterson Associates Ltd, Christchurch, New Zealand (shortlisted in Display)

Bravo Group Pazhou Mixed use Project by Aedas, Guanzhou, China (shortlisted in Office)

Salvaged Ring by a21studio, Nha Trang, Vietnam (shortlisted in Small Projects)

Danish Maritime Museum by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark (shortlisted in Culture)

Abadan Residential Apartment by Farshad Mehdizadeh Architects, Abadan, Iran (shortlisted in House)

Acoustic Shells by Flanagan Lawrence, Littlehampton, West Sussex, UK (shortlisted in Small Projects)

Oxley by LAUD Architects Inc, Singapore (shortlisted in Housing)

Jockey Club Innovation Tower by Zaha Hadid Architects, Hong Kong (shortlisted in Higher Education and Research)

Library of Birmingham by Mecanoo, Birmingham, UK (shortlisted in Culture)

If you want to see even more cool buildings ...

10 Brilliant New Architecture Projects From Around The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.