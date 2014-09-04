This 'Stamp House' In Queensland Could Be The World Building Of The Year

The World Architecture Festival is one of the largest architecture events in the world, with attendees from 40 different countries presenting their buildings to be judged as the best of the best.
This year’s festival will be held from October 1st to 3rd in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands.
Nearly 300 projects made the official 2014 shortlist, and the architects responsible will each have a chance to make their case to a panel of architecture super-judges in October. Categories this year include Civic & Community, Housing, Shopping, and Culture, among others.
Each of the 27 categories can only have one winner, and only one structure can win the prestigious World Building of the Year award. We picked some of our favourite buildings in the running.
Akiha Ward Cultural Center by Chiaki Arai Urban and Architecture Design, Niigata, Japan (shortlisted in Culture)
Aula Medica by Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB, Solna, Sweden (shortlisted in Higher Education and Research)
Xi'an Jiaotong Liverpool University Administration Information Building by Aedas, Suzhou, China (shortlisted in Higher Education and Research)
Garangula Gallery by Fender Katsalidis Mirams Architects, New South Wales, Australia (shortlisted in Culture)
Christchurch Botanic Gardens Centre by Patterson Associates Ltd, Christchurch, New Zealand (shortlisted in Display)
Acoustic Shells by Flanagan Lawrence, Littlehampton, West Sussex, UK (shortlisted in Small Projects)
Jockey Club Innovation Tower by Zaha Hadid Architects, Hong Kong (shortlisted in Higher Education and Research)
