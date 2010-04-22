World Airways Jet Grounded In Europe, No Damage From Ash*

Update: World Airways spokesman Steve Forsyth tells us that engine inspections “revealed no issues related to volcanic ash.”



Earlier: A World Airways cargo jet was grounded in Belgium today and its engines are currently being inspected.

Obviously, if volcanic ash is found, or any damage from ash, that could send ripples through the aviation industry.

The plane was not diverted: “It landed normally at Ostende, its intended destination,” World Airways spokesman Steve Forsyth tells us by email.

“We determined that the engines should be inspected as a precaution, and the aircraft is awaiting the inspection team,” he said.

“We won’t have answer on damage until the engines are inspected,” Forsyth said. “We have to take this precaution.”

Forsyth says he was “advised of no engine shutdown.” The plane is a MD-11 freighter, which has three engines.

Reports of the aircraft’s grounding were first published on an aviation message board. One report said ash was found. If true, and if the engine was damaged, this could be a major setback for the resumption of normal air traffic in Europe.

Here’s an AP report, translated from Dutch by Google Translate:

OOSTENDE (AP) – When inspecting an aircraft of the U.S. airline World Airways International Airport Ostend-Bruges axes found in the engines. Dat meldde de luchthaveninspectie in Oostende. Reported that the Ostend airport inspection. Het vliegtuig landde dinsdagnamiddag na een vlucht vanaf de luchthaven bij Maastricht. The plane landed Tuesday afternoon after a flight from the airport to Maastricht.

Het vliegtuig wordt aan de grond gehouden. The plane is grounded. Of er schade is, moet woensdag blijken na een grondige inspectie door een gespecialiseerd technicus. Whether there is damage, must appear Wednesday after a thorough inspection by a qualified technician.

Het vliegtuig van World Airways was het tweede toestel dat op Oostende landde. The aircraft of World Airways was the second aircraft that landed at Ostend. Bij een inspectie van het eerste toestel werd geen as aangetroffen. An inspection of the first device was found no ashes.

Een tweede vrachtvlucht van World Airways, die uit Duitsland moest komen, werd afgelast na de vondst van as op het toestel uit Maastricht. A second cargo flight from World Airways, which had come from Germany, was canceled after the discovery of ash on the device from Maastricht.

