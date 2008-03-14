Worktopia Raises $5 Million Series B

Worktopia, an NYC-based online meeting space booking agent, has raised a $5 million Series B. The round was led by Oliver, Marc and Alexander Samwer through their European Founders Fund (EFF.) Past investors DFJ Gotham Ventures, Milestone Venture Partners and High Peaks Venture also participated.



Worktopia says it will use this money to expand beyond the US and in to other parts of the globe. The Samwer brothers invested $10 million to $15 million in Facebook in January.

See Also: Worktopia: $5M Series A, Led By DFJ Gotham

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.