Worktopia: $5M Series A, Led By DFJ Gotham

New York-based Worktopia, an online booking engine for meeting space, has raised a $5 million Series A round led by DFJ Gotham. Other investors included Milestone Venture Partners and High Peaks Venture Partners; DFJ’s Jed Katz and Milestone’s Ethan Ayer will join the board.

Worktopia lets meeting planners book rooms for corporate off-sites and the like, generally for meetings of less than 100. The company says it is the first website to allow planners to book the rooms directly, and says the “small meetings” industry is a $24 billion business.

