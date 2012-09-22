17 Works Of Art Made From AK-47s

Michael Kelley
AK47

Photo: Nancy Fouts

20-three contemporary artists have refashioned decommissioned AK-47 assault rifles into “weapons of peace.”The AKA Peace exhibition, curated artist Jake Chapman, coincides with Peace Day on September 21, which will be marked by the Peace One Day Concert at Wembley Arena in London.

“Everyone knows the AK-47 and I thought, wouldn’t it be great to take this iconic weapon and turn it into a thing of intrigue and art, rather than one of fear,” photographer Bran Symondson, who thought of the project after serving in Afghanistan, told BBC.

The exhibition will take place September 25 to 30 at The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London from, but Peace One Day has allowed us to present some of the pieces.

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

Design work for the AK-47 began in 1945, making World War II the last major conflict without it

