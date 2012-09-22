17 Works Of Art Made From AK-47s

Photo: Nancy Fouts

20-three contemporary artists have refashioned decommissioned AK-47 assault rifles into “weapons of peace.”The AKA Peace exhibition, curated artist Jake Chapman, coincides with Peace Day on September 21, which will be marked by the Peace One Day Concert at Wembley Arena in London.



“Everyone knows the AK-47 and I thought, wouldn’t it be great to take this iconic weapon and turn it into a thing of intrigue and art, rather than one of fear,” photographer Bran Symondson, who thought of the project after serving in Afghanistan, told BBC.

The exhibition will take place September 25 to 30 at The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London from, but Peace One Day has allowed us to present some of the pieces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.