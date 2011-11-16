Heart Attacks Decreased By 50% After These Workplaces Launched Smoking Bans

Photo: Wikimedia COmmons

New research from the Mayo Clinic proves that if workers have to snuff out their cigarettes instead of lighting up, everyone benefits, reports MinnPost.A study isolated to Olmsted County, Minn., where the renowned health campus is based, showed sudden cardiac deaths have dropped by half in the 18 months since a smoking ban there took effect in 2007.



Overall, adult smoking rates plunged 23% during that window, but study authors told MinnPost that’s not a steep enough reduction to account for the dramatic drop in heart-related deaths.

“This study adds to the observation that smoke-free workplace laws help reduce the chances of having a heart attack, but for the first time we report these laws also reduce the chances of sudden cardiac death,” Richard Hurt, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic’s Nicotine Dependence centre, said in a news release.

Hurt goes on to say that non-smokers with cardiac conditions should consider what the study’s results mean for them — that second-hand smoke is at least as damaging as doctors have thought for years, and maybe even more so.

“They should have no — literally no — exposure to secondhand smoke because it is too dangerous to their health,” he said in the release.

The study used data from the Rochester Epidemiology Project, a collaborative project between Olmsted County health care providers.

