The Workplace Gender Equality Agency has revealed its new list of corporate gender equality leaders.

12 companies have joined the ranks for their efforts to combat the gender pay gap and hiring inequality.

The agency said the 120 companies on the list demonstrate better gender equality outcomes than their peers.

Twelve companies have been added to Australia’s list of workplace gender equality leaders, with their support for pay parity and female boardroom participation winning formal approval from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

On Wednesday, the statutory body confirmed the ranks of its Employers of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) list has now swelled to 120 companies.

New EOCGEs include ING Bank, Seven West Media Limited, vitamin manufacturer Blackmores, and fleet vehicle financing service Eclipx.

They join companies including Accenture, Suncorp, Mercedes-Benz, and 2021 entrant Woolworths in gaining the coveted WGEA ‘yellow tick’.

The EOCGE list recognises companies “who are driving and embedding gender equality in their workplaces and business practices,” said WGEA director Mary Wooldridge.

To gain EOCGE recognition, companies with headcounts over 100 must prove their commitment to gender equality over a range of metrics, with results reported to their boards annually.

Beyond internal gender pay gap analysis, companies must set targets to promote women into leadership positions, and the integration of male employees into non-management arms of the company where male participation is below 40%.

Providing no less than eight weeks of parental leave is a minimum requirement, and companies must make that leave available at the onset of an employee’s tenure — a move encouraging expectant parents to apply for roles within the company.

Participating companies must also champion flexible working arrangements, in recognition of the difficulties facing working parents with young children.

The WGEA said these targets, and a suite of other criteria targeting gender equality throughout a company’s supply chain, enforce positive change within EOCGEs.

EOCGEs have an average gender pay gap of 18.9%, compared to the 23% pay gap experienced in other companies.

Those 112 companies all provide a minimum of 14 weeks’ parental leave, compared to an average of 10.7 weeks for other firms.

Women also comprise 35% of board members in ‘yellow tick’ companies, compared to 28% for others.

The latest data “proved the outcomes of this approach are paying clear dividends,” Wooldridge said.

“Our WGEA Employers of Choice are closing their pay gaps faster, have a higher proportion of women in management, a stronger pipeline of women moving into senior management, a higher representation of women on their Boards and a higher proportion of female employees working full-time than other employer,” she said.

Blackmores Group’s CEO Alastair Symington said the company was “proud to finally add this nationally-recognised qualification to our journey towards diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the business”.

Women comprise 60% of board members and 54% of senior management positions, Symington noted.

“We know we still have work to do but this is a strong first step,” he added.

Recent WGEA pay gap data suggests Australian industries still have a long way to go before gender pay parity is achieved.

Australian women still earned $25,800 less than their male counterparts on average between 2020 and 2021, the WGEA revealed last month.

The full list of EOCGEs for 2022 can be found here.