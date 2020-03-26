Amazon Prime has dozens of workout videos perfect for sheltering inside. Here's how to find them.

Photo by Peter KovalevTASS via Getty Images Yoga at home.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed more than 19,000 people worldwide and infected more than 441,000, according to recent totals.

The US is now the third-hardest-hit country, and people are staying home and isolating, many under shelter-in-place orders.

For people stuck inside, Amazon Prime Video has a surprisingly large catalogue of workout videos.

Getting your daily steps in is harder than ever while stuck inside social distancing due to the spread of coronavirus. Luckily, Amazon Prime has workout videos of just about every type to get you through it.

COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, originated in China, but now the majority of cases are in Europe and the US, and the US has become the third-hardest-hit country. One-third of the world is officially under some kind of lockdown now, and places across the US have ordered nonessential businesses to close. The virus also has been hard on shipping and infrastructure, with some Amazon Prime deliveries delayed up to a month, but the $US119 per year subscription has some other hidden perks that might come in handy right now.

Whether exercise is a stress-reliever, or just a distraction from the news, here’s a look at the kind of workouts included with Amazon Prime.

If you’re not sure what kind of workout to do, check out the “exercise and fitness” genre on Amazon.

Check out the category here.



There, you can further break down your search by type of exercise, and level.

Any kind of yoga video you could want is available on Amazon Prime. Yoga with Adriene is particularly great, because her dog sits in on many sessions.

Some yoga classes are specifically formatted to help ease stress.

Others target specific areas; neck and shoulder relief could be perfect for someone newly working from home.

There are beginner classes, advanced classes, and everything in between.

There are even yoga workouts designed specifically for kids, who might also need a change of routine while stuck at home.

Find any kind of workout you want, from Zumba…

..to Pilates…

…to kickboxing.

Even strength training workouts usually require minimal equipment.

Plenty of workouts are divided into 10- or 15-minute segments, perfect for a quick break during the workday.

