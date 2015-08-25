What 12 powerful tech execs do to stay in shape

Highly successful people often push themselves both inside and outside of the office.

Although it can be difficult to find time to exercise when you’re working around the clock, several tech executives have found techniques, routines, or sports that resonate with them and help them grow.

Here’s a look at what the CEOs of Facebook, Microsoft, and others do to stay in shape.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg works out three times a week. Facebook Zuckerberg said in a recent Q&A session on Facebook that he makes sure he works out at least three times a week. Sometimes he even takes his adorable puppy Beast along with him on his runs. Here's what Zuckerberg said when Arnold Schwarzenegger asked him about his workout habits: Staying in shape is very important. Doing anything well requires energy, and you just have a lot more energy when you're fi...I make sure I work out at least three times a week -- usually first thing when I wake up. I also try to take my dog running whenever I can, which has the added bonus of being hilarious because that basically like seeing a mop run. GoPro CEO Nick Woodman loves to surf. GoPro GoPro's Nick Woodman, who was the highest-paid CEO in the United States last year, fell in love with surfing when he was just eight years old. In college, he joined a fraternity located on the beach and he surfed with his friends multiple times per day. Woodman still loves to surf, and that's reflected in office environment at GoPro, according to CBS News. Google cofounder Sergey Brin is an adrenaline junkie. Google+ Sergey Brin, who now serves as the president of Google's new parent company Alphabet, is a daredevil at heart. Gymnastics, high-flying trapeze, springboard diving, ultimate Frisbee, and hockey are just a few of Brin's favourite hobbies. Brin tried out many of these sports when he studied at Stanford, which is where he met fellow Google cofounder Larry Page. He has been known to bring Googlers to athletic complexes that offer these types of activities for team bonding experiences. Former Cisco CEO John Chambers runs between two and four miles almost every day. Cisco Cisco CEO John Chambers Chambers, who served as the CEO of Cisco for 20 years until last month, described how running helps him unwind when speaking with The Wall Street Journal: I jog to…stay in shape, but also because I like to eat. For the first part I think of something personal or in business that's on my mind, and for the last part I just enjoy it. Alexa von Tobel, CEO of LearnVest, goes to the gym almost every day and brings coworkers with her. OneWire In LearnVest's early days, von Tobel focused so much on her business that she didn't go to the gym or visit the doctor regularly. But now, she goes to the gym almost every day. I'm healthier, I'm happier, I sleep better. And all of that is important,' she said to Business Insider in a previous interview. 'When my life is better, my company is better.' Sometimes she brings coworkers along with her for a meeting. 'I do my workouts in the morning, and often I'll take someone from my team,' she told Fast Company. 'The person I'm meeting with can pick the class, whether it's a spin or barre class, or going for a power walk. It's hard to run and talk -- I haven't mastered that yet.'

