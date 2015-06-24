The 15 YouTube fitness superstars that make getting in shape incredibly easy

Cancel your gym membership and throw out those old Tae Bo tapes — getting in shape is now as simple as turning on your computer.

It’s super easy to hack your fitness routine using YouTube. Channels devoted to everything from yoga and pilates to weight-lifting and parkour will have you looking and feeling better in no time.

Plus, it’s a totally free way to build a new exercise plan or spice up your current routine.

Here’s a look at 15 YouTube fitness stars who will have you off your couch and sweating in no time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.