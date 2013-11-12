What 11 Highly Successful People Do To Stay In Shape

The most successful people know they need to

mentally and physicallypush themselves.

That’s why many of them turn to intense exercise routines that push their boundaries, make them physically stronger, and improve their mental processing.

“Exercise is the single best thing you can do for your brain in terms of mood, memory, and learning,” John Ratey, a psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School, said in an interview with U.S. News & World Report. “Even 10 minutes of activity changes your brain.”

President Barack Obama has admitted to being a casual drug user and underachiever before he started running three miles a day. Vogue’s Anna Wintour plays a tennis match every morning, and billionaire Richard Branson says he gets four additional hours of productivity every day by working out.

Here are 11 successful people whose workout routines play a major role in their success.

