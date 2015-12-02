Working with Jennifer Lawrence is as awesome as you'd think, according to 'Hunger Games' producer

Working with Jennifer Lawrence is just as fun as one would imagine, at least according to “Hunger Games” producer Nina Jacobson.

Jacobson answered a question about working with Lawrence on Quora, a Q&A site, and said that Lawrence isn’t a method actor, so she doesn’t stay in character between takes.

“She can (and does) go from being a total goofball one minute to delivering a jaw-dropping emotional performance the next,” Jacobson said. “It’s kind of a freak-of-nature thing to watch.”

The producer also revealed that Lawrence often hangs out on set because she’s close with her co-stars and likes to read.

Jacobson answered questions about what a movie producer does, plus whether it’s harder to produce or direct as a woman (she says direct).

“Ultimately, mentorship plays such a big role in breaking directors that successful male directors tend to reach the helping hand to guys who remind them of themselves,” she said. “We need more women directors so they can reach out to girls who remind them of themselves. We also need more men to be aware of that tendency so that they can reach out to women who remind them of their sisters or their daughters or who are just talented and don’t remind them of anybody.”

