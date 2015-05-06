The 40-hour workweek is dead

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Nearly half of US managers say they log more than 40 hours a week.

If your ideal job involves clocking in at 9 a.m. and clocking out at 5 p.m., well, good luck finding it.

According to new research from tax and consulting firm EY, people across the globe are working longer hours than ever before.

In a survey of 9,700 adults between ages 18 and 67, nearly half (46%) of managers reported logging more than 40 hours a week, and 40% said their hours have increased over the past five years.

Americans have it particularly bad: 58% of managers in the US reported working over 40 hours a week. The only country where people work longer hours is Mexico, where 61% said the same.

Compare that to China, where just 19% of managers said they work over 40 hours a week.

The survey also found that parents have seen their hours increase more than non-parents. Among managers, 41% of full-time working parents said they have seen their hours increase in the last five years, as opposed to 37% of non-parents.

So it’s little surprise that one-third of full-time employees said it’s gotten harder to balance work and family in the last five years.

In fact, while most people said they value flexibility at work, about 10% of US employees who have tried to implement a flexible schedule said they have suffered a negative consequence, like being denied a promotion, as a result.

Companies would be wise to rethink their flexible-schedule policies if they want to retain workers. More than two-thirds of respondents said they would consider quitting a job if their boss didn’t allow them to work flexibly.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.