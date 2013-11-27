Working Mums Tend To Have Greater Reach On Social Media Than Stay-At-Home Mums

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Editor’s note: Social Media Insights will not be circulated on Thursday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Working mums tend to have a larger network of friends/followers on

Twitterand

Instagramthan stay-at-home mums.

The findings were extrapolated from a survey of more than 1,000 women living in the United States.

On Twitter, working mums have an average network of 245 followers, whereas stay-at-home mums have just 101 followers.

On Instagram, working mums have an average network of 202 followers, whereas stay-at-home mums have just 50 followers.

In fact, the only network looked at in the study where working mums did not have greater reach than stay-at-home mums, was Pinterest.

The study also found that millennial mums (born between 1978 and 1995) tend to have larger networks on Twitter and Instagram than Gen X mothers (born between 1966 and 1977).

The findings should help marketers identify which subset of women are most influential are certain social networks. (SheKnows)

In Other News …

Twitter is testing a new personalisation and recommendation account called @magicstats, which favourites the “best” and most relevant tweets on the service. The account is part of a larger effort by Twitter’s data scientists, to figure out which tweets are the most popular and how quickly do they become popular. (TechCrunch)

Spam is on the rise on YouTube, ever since the old commenting system was replaced by a set-up that is now powered by Google+. Although Google+ uses an individual’s real identity (and Google thought this would help reduce spam), it also permits links in comments, which YouTube’s previous system did not permit. Link-baiters are having a field day with the new system. (Graham Cluley)

Twitter is verifying the age of users who follow alcohol brands on the service. (Twitter Blog)

Statista produced a chart showing who the most followed users on Twitter have been since April 2009. In case you are wondering, Lady Gaga held the top spot for the longest amount of time (August 2010-January 2013), but she has since been surpassed by Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. (Statista)

The Telegraph compiled a list of the top 10 social media blunders made by corporations. (Telegraph via Business Insider)

