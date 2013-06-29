This Is Your Chance To Buy James Bond's Actual, Working Submarine Car

James Bond’s Lotus Esprit may not be as beautiful or iconic as the Aston Martin DB5, but it is the most outlandish ride 007 ever drove. That’s because it doubled as a submarine.



The car used in the movie actually functioned underwater.

And now it’s for sale.

RM Auctions is putting the Esprit Series 1, which starred in the 1977 Bond flick “The Spy Who Loved Me,” on the block in London, September 8-9.

The Lotus has never been offered for sale, and spent much of its life forgotten in a Long Island storage unit. In 1989, a couple bought the unit without knowing its contents, only to find one of the coolest cars in movie history.

The auction house has not yet listed an expected sale price, but the last iconic Bond car it put under the hammer, the DB5 driven by Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball,” sold in 2010 for £2.9 million ($4.4 million).

The submarine car was known as “Wet Nellie” during filming, and was built for more than $100,00 (approximately $500,000 today) from the shell of the Lotus Esprit.

Watch it in action:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.