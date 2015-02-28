Working from home this weekend? Why not do it in style with these 10 amazing offices

Welcome to your weekend property want-list.

This week we have collected a number homes listed on Domain with incredible work space that will make you never want to go back to the office again.

From bush retreats to beachfront views, if you’re going to work from home why not make it in one of these offices.

Here they are.

1. The ultimate designer zen-den

98 Surrey Street Darlinghurst NSW

• Last traded for $4.5 million in 2013, before being fully redesigned and refurnished, significantly increasing the undisclosed asking price.

• 380m2 layout maximises daylight.

• Sensory and emotional retreat-like experience bordering the City and the Eastern Suburbs.

• Study and two zen breakout spaces.





2. Reach for the stars and work like a property tycoon

Penthouse/110 Elizabeth Bay Road, Elizabeth Bay

• Was the Sydney base of business tycoon John Kahlbetzer (who has a net worth of $US830 million), before he recently purchased in the Eliza Building.

• Spread over top two floors of the the iconic Deepdene building — AIA register of Significant 20th Century Architecture.

• Indoor-outdoor study, with panoramic views over the harbour.

• 224 sqm of living area.

3. Write a screenplay in Hollywood-style glamour

54 Bellvue Street, Glebe

• Price guide of $4 million.

• Sumptuously furnished study/library.

• c1890s converted terrace-warehouse.

• 5 bed, 4 bath, 2 parking.

• Prestigious setting adjacent to historic ‘Lyndhurst House’.

• Currently owned by Producer Deborah Barlow and her director husband Martin McKenna.







4. Work to the sound of waves crashing

25A Boonara Avenue Bondi NSW 2026

• Peter Lufi designed family home with self-contained home-office retreat.

• Indoor-outdoor style tranquil design.

• 300 metres to Tamarama park.













5. Warehouse conversion complete with boardroom

5 Roberts Street Rose Bay NSW 2029

• The ultimate warehouse conversion that combines a high-tech office with residence.

• Spacious mid-19th century building was originally part of Rose Bay’s local dairy.

• Sky lit, expansive New York-style residence of approximately 260sqm on first level. On the Ground floor: contemporary office suite of approximately 190sqm complete with high tech boardroom.

6. Escape to the Blue Mountains

Cliff Drive Katoomba NSW

• Purchased in 2009, the asking price is $1.65 million.

• Architecturally designed home features stunning views of the Blue Mountains and is a stones throw away from the Thee Sisters.

• Set on 1630 sqm.

• Leafy tranquil outlook in modern study opening onto deck with panoramic views of the mountain ranges.

7. Grand baroque den

2 Clendon Court Toorak

• This Toorak property boats European elegance and grandeur with a grand double height reception hall, fitted library, formal sitting and dining rooms, sweeping staircase, home cinema, wine cellar and gymnasium.

• Last traded above $10,000,000.





8. Soak up the ocean view in Flinders

5 Spindrift Avenue Flinders

• Imagine soaking up the beach frontage from this coastal Flinders home on 1556 sqm, which has been crafted into the cliff face .

• Features four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, swimming pool, internal lift and floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the panoramic views around Mornington Peninsula.





9. A modern oasis

2/126 Walsh Street South Yarra

• Asking price $5,295,000.

• Simple, modern study design to enable clear thought processes.

• Close walk to Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

• Three bedroom zen-designed apartment feature oak flooring, fireplace, open plan living, stone finished outdoor entertaining spaces and 3 car spaces.







10. Hawthorn hideaway

14 Harcourt Street Hawthorn East

• Price on application.

• Marble topped desk for the ultimate in luxury sitting.

• Oozes elegance and sophistication with a grand entrance hall, formal sitting rooms, pool, tennis court, gymnasium and entertaining terrace.

• Take a break with a game of moonlight tennis.





