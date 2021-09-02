5 things I bought that made my working-from-home life better – and 2 items that are in my cart

- I’ve been working remotely full-time since March 2020, mostly from my New York City apartment.
- To improve my at-home desk setup, I bought a monitor stand with storage and a keyboard wrist rest.
- I also have a “C” table and a laptop charger extension cord in my online shopping cart.
This monitor stand puts my computer screen at eye level and adds useful storage.
Before I bought this stand, I had my monitor stacked on top of a pile of books, which worked well until I wanted to read them.
I decided to upgrade with this LORYERGO monitor stand ($US18.49 ($AU25) on Amazon). I enjoy having extra space to store home-office essentials, and it even has a small space for my phone to sit upright.
A cushy wrist rest makes typing more comfortable.
I got tired of the corner of my desk digging into my wrists, so I initially tried cushioning the corner with a rolled-up towel. After it slipped around the desk too much, I found that this BRILA memory-foam keyboard wrist rest ($US10 ($AU14).99 ($AU15) on Amazon) worked much better and had a grippy bottom to keep it in place.
My apartment gets cold in the winter. This space heater was a lifesaver.
I’m writing this in September, when summer’s heat is just beginning to fade in New York City. But in the dead of winter, this small Focondot space heater ($US25.99 ($AU35) on Amazon) kept my fingers from getting too cold in my chilly apartment. It’s surprisingly powerful for a small device, and I loved that the pink color made it look like a piece of decor.
Scented candles fill my workspace with amazing smells – plus, they look classy in the background of video calls.
When I interviewed interior designer Nate Berkus last year about how to upgrade your work-from-home space, he recommended adding vibrant, homey touches like a bouquet of flowers or a candle.
Scented candles are definitely not allowed in most actual office spaces, but for my home office (also known as my living room) I love the ambience they create. And Berkus was right — a subtle flame flickering in the background of a video call does wonders.
I got the citrus cucumber water candle pictured above at Target for $US10 ($AU14), and it’s lasted me weeks.
Having hot water on tap from this urn makes me feel like I’m in an office.
This Hamilton Beach urn ($US54.99 ($AU75) on Amazon) holds 45 cups of liquid. I purchased this urn before the pandemic, but I’ve come to appreciate it even more while working from home. I drink several mugs of tea a day, so I enjoy always having hot water ready to go without having to refill a kettle each time.
I’m still deciding which kind of “C” table would fit best in my space, but I’m convinced this will make working from the couch much easier.
A “C” table like this Honey-Can-Do “C” end table ($US51.14 ($AU69) on Amazon) provides an elevated desk space while sitting or reclining on the couch. A friend of mine showed me how he positioned his “C” table over a comfy armchair on a recent Zoom catch-up session, and I was sold.
My laptop charger isn’t long enough for me to use while sitting anywhere aside from my desk, so I’ve been eyeing an extension cord, as well.
It would be a game-changer to be able to charge my laptop while sitting in comfier spots around my apartment.