5 things I bought that made my working-from-home life better – and 2 items that are in my cart

This monitor stand puts my computer screen at eye level and adds useful storage.

Before I bought this stand, I had my monitor stacked on top of a pile of books, which worked well until I wanted to read them.

I decided to upgrade with this LORYERGO monitor stand ($US18.49 ($AU25) on Amazon). I enjoy having extra space to store home-office essentials, and it even has a small space for my phone to sit upright.